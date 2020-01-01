Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 732G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 281K
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Snapdragon 732G +28%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
Snapdragon 732G +4%
1813
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +28%
360535
281935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|950 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|256
|128
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|August 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SDM845
|SM7150-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
