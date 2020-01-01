Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 835 – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845
VS
Snapdragon 835
Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (with Adreno 630 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Performs 30% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 281K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845 +28%
360535
Snapdragon 835
281291

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 256 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Adreno 540
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 710 MHz 710 MHz
Number of ALUs 256 256
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 16
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2017 November 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 MSM8998
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 845 or ask any questions
