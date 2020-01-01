Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs A12 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs A12 Bionic

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
A12 Bionic
A12 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2490 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 405K
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
  • Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855
753
A12 Bionic +51%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855
2668
A12 Bionic +11%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +7%
433723
A12 Bionic
405980

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A12 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 384 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 1000 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
226 (55.4%)
182 (44.6%)
Total votes: 408

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12 Bionic and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish