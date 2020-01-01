Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 433K
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855
753
A13 Bionic +79%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855
2668
A13 Bionic +34%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855
433723
A13 Bionic +10%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 384 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 4 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
42 (33.9%)
82 (66.1%)
Total votes: 124

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
