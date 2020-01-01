Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 433K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855
753
A14 Bionic +113%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855
2668
A14 Bionic +55%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855
433723
A14 Bionic +34%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
