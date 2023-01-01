Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Snapdragon 855
VS
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
  • Performs 85% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 9 score – 520K vs 354K
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855 +47%
520635
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
354055
CPU 141111 101413
GPU 184880 90246
Memory 76857 59456
UX 115836 100024
Total score 520635 354055
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 153.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 21 images/s -
Speech recognition 45.7 words/s -
Machine learning 48 images/s -
Camera shooting 26.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.44 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 846.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% 99%
Graphics test 18 FPS 6 FPS
Score 3094 1038

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 128
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2018 October 2022
Class Flagship Low end
Model number SM8150 SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
11 (84.6%)
2 (15.4%)
Total votes: 13

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 855, or ask any questions
