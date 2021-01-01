Snapdragon 860 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
97
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 554K
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2960 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|138608
|214698
|GPU
|201905
|324552
|Memory
|90665
|167472
|UX
|118540
|132953
|Total score
|554257
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
745
A15 Bionic +137%
1764
Multi-Core Score
2588
A15 Bionic +88%
4862
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|5
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
