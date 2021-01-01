Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 860
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 860
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 554K
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2960 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
554257
A15 Bionic +52%
840854
CPU 138608 214698
GPU 201905 324552
Memory 90665 167472
UX 118540 132953
Total score 554257 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
745
A15 Bionic +137%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
2588
A15 Bionic +88%
4862
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s -
Machine learning 46.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s -
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2960 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 5
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Samsung Exynos 990
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
6. Apple A15 Bionic and Apple A13 Bionic
7. Apple A15 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. Apple A15 Bionic and MediaTek Dimensity 1200
9. Apple A15 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish