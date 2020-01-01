Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs A14 Bionic

Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
VS
A14 Bionic
A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 865
948
A14 Bionic +69%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 865
3466
A14 Bionic +19%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 865 +3%
598555
A14 Bionic
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 587 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A14 Bionic and Snapdragon 865 or ask any questions
