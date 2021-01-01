Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 865 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 865 vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 865
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 865
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 654K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 865
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 865
654829
Google Tensor +5%
684465
CPU 185574 167563
GPU 217010 278665
Memory 112445 91371
UX 137783 138716
Total score 654829 684465
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +22%
3504
Google Tensor
2883
Image compression 164.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.1 images/s -
Speech recognition 49.6 words/s -
Machine learning 50 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.25 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 880 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 587 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 512 320
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2019 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
16 (29.1%)
39 (70.9%)
Total votes: 55

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 865
2. Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 865
3. Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865
4. Snapdragon 855 Plus and Snapdragon 865
5. Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865
6. Snapdragon 888 and Google Tensor
7. A14 Bionic and Google Tensor
8. Snapdragon 888 Plus and Google Tensor

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish