Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 661K vs 615K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~93%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
661735
615136
CPU 184780 155497
GPU 218973 194726
Memory 112824 117844
UX 141582 145763
Total score 661735 615136
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 173.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 52.6 words/s -
Machine learning 55.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 29.5 images/s -
HTML 5 2.95 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 997.7 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 23 FPS 24 FPS
Score 3873 4145

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 61 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 587 MHz 1130 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1228 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2019 February 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AB MT6886
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Snapdragon 865, or ask any questions
