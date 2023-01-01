Snapdragon 865 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 661K vs 615K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Higher GPU frequency (~93%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|184780
|155497
|GPU
|218973
|194726
|Memory
|112824
|117844
|UX
|141582
|145763
|Total score
|661735
|615136
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +9%
937
862
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 865 +50%
3455
2302
|Image compression
|173.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|52.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|55.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|29.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.95 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|997.7 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|24 FPS
|Score
|3873
|4145
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|61 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
1080 x 2340
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|1130 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1228 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AB
|MT6886
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
Cast your vote
16 (51.6%)
15 (48.4%)
Total votes: 31