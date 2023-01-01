Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 7200
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 802K
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +30%
1044791
Dimensity 7200
802255
CPU 249768 -
GPU 448381 -
Memory 172528 -
UX 166045 -
Total score 1044791 802255
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 36 images/s -
Speech recognition 81.2 words/s -
Machine learning 83.7 images/s -
Camera shooting 38.7 images/s -
HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 57% -
Graphics test 53 FPS -
Score 8933 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 3 4
Shading units 768 -
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 February 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. A15 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
2. Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Tensor G2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
5. Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
6. Helio G96 and Dimensity 7200
7. Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 7200
8. Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200
9. Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 7200
10. Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 7200
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish