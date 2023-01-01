Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity

Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 802K

Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1044K vs 802K 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Announced 1-year and 3-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +30% 1044791 Dimensity 7200 802255 CPU 249768 - GPU 448381 - Memory 172528 - UX 166045 - Total score 1044791 802255 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +50% 1283 Dimensity 7200 856 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +66% 3845 Dimensity 7200 2313 Image compression 192.4 Mpixels/s - Face detection 36 images/s - Speech recognition 81.2 words/s - Machine learning 83.7 images/s - Camera shooting 38.7 images/s - HTML 5 4.24 Mnodes/s - SQLite 1140 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8933 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 57% - Graphics test 53 FPS - Score 8933 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 88 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 40 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3000 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 6 MB - Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 818 MHz - Execution units 3 4 Shading units 768 - FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X65 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced December 2021 February 2023 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8450 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site