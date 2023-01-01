Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 7020 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 7020

Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 7020
Snapdragon 870
Dimensity 7020

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 10 score – 801K vs 473K
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 7020

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +69%
801876
Dimensity 7020
473554
CPU 222414 152357
GPU 244383 80674
Memory 143104 118068
UX 194290 123623
Total score 801876 473554
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 148.4 MB/sec 113.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 85.5 pages/sec 61.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 113.5 Mpixels/sec 84.9 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 72.7 images/sec 46.3 images/sec
HDR 102.4 Mpixels/sec 72.5 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.8 images/sec 6.83 images/sec
Photo processing 28.3 images/sec 23.4 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.18 Mpixels/sec 3.17 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4279 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 7020

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR IMG GPU
GPU frequency 670 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 8
Shading units 512 18
Total shaders 1024 144
FLOPS 1372.1 Gigaflops 259.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 3.0
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 888
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 695
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1300
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1080
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs Dimensity 7200
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
9. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
10. MediaTek Dimensity 7020 vs Dimensity 930
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7020 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский