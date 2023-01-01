Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 7020
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 10 score – 801K vs 473K
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~34%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Promotion
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|222414
|152357
|GPU
|244383
|80674
|Memory
|143104
|118068
|UX
|194290
|123623
|Total score
|801876
|473554
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +29%
1134
878
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +46%
3306
2272
|Asset compression
|148.4 MB/sec
|113.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|85.5 pages/sec
|61.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|113.5 Mpixels/sec
|84.9 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|72.7 images/sec
|46.3 images/sec
|HDR
|102.4 Mpixels/sec
|72.5 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|10.8 images/sec
|6.83 images/sec
|Photo processing
|28.3 images/sec
|23.4 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.18 Mpixels/sec
|3.17 Mpixels/sec
Promotion
3DMark
|Stability
|92%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4279
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 7020
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR IMG GPU
|GPU frequency
|670 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|8
|Shading units
|512
|18
|Total shaders
|1024
|144
|FLOPS
|1372.1 Gigaflops
|259.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|3.0
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1