Snapdragon 870 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Supports 157% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 9 score – 699K vs 370K
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|193984
|101532
|GPU
|241995
|85043
|Memory
|119512
|84788
|UX
|145478
|101489
|Total score
|699025
|370493
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +81%
1001
554
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +85%
3378
1822
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|98%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|4282
|1229
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
