Snapdragon 888 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2840 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 978K vs 804K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212479
|246572
|GPU
|304840
|408723
|Memory
|137606
|176151
|UX
|147850
|146701
|Total score
|804311
|978271
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1134
A16 Bionic +66%
1886
Multi-Core Score
3731
A16 Bionic +41%
5273
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|92%
|-
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|-
|Score
|5201
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|32 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350
|-
Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|-
