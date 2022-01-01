Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 888
VS
A16 Bionic
Snapdragon 888
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 9 score – 978K vs 804K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
804311
A16 Bionic +22%
978271
CPU 212479 246572
GPU 304840 408723
Memory 137606 176151
UX 147850 146701
Total score 804311 978271
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888
1134
A16 Bionic +66%
1886
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888
3731
A16 Bionic +41%
5273
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Score 5201 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 32 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
