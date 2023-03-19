Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 9 score – 947K vs 810K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|213623
|246704
|GPU
|312145
|352464
|Memory
|130817
|176323
|UX
|152825
|171430
|Total score
|810488
|947731
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1137
1424
Multi-Core Score
3723
4158
|Image compression
|177.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|67.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|59.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|37.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.96 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|99%
|Graphics test
|30 FPS
|44 FPS
|Score
|5051
|7490
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2910 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 725
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|580 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|1781 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|March 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SM7475-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
