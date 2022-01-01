Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 804K
- Announced 1-year later
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|209049
|-
|GPU
|319476
|-
|Memory
|128564
|-
|UX
|147839
|-
|Total score
|804216
|1199988
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1116
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +32%
1475
Multi-Core Score
3692
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +35%
4993
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|30 FPS
|-
|Score
|5139
|12708
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 740
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|Snapdragon X70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350
|SM8550-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
