We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 804K
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
804216
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +49%
1199988
CPU 209049 -
GPU 319476 -
Memory 128564 -
UX 147839 -
Total score 804216 1199988
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 30 FPS -
Score 5139 12708

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 740
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 SM8550-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site

