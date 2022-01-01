Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 218327 -
GPU 323190 -
Memory 128276 -
UX 170014 -
Total score 842831 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 33 FPS -
Score 5621 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 662
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced June 2021 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350-AC SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 870
2. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 888
3. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Dimensity 1200
4. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A15 Bionic
5. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
6. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs A14 Bionic
7. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Kirin 9000
8. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Exynos 2100
9. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
10. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 780G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish