Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 662). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2995 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|218327
|-
|GPU
|323190
|-
|Memory
|128276
|-
|UX
|170014
|-
|Total score
|842831
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +65%
1179
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +52%
3646
2393
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|-
|Score
|5621
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 662
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|-
