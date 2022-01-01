Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1241K vs 827K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2995 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|201529
|264139
|GPU
|313795
|548684
|Memory
|141822
|227638
|UX
|168090
|193923
|Total score
|827758
|1241503
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1178
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +27%
1501
Multi-Core Score
3651
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +36%
4975
|Image compression
|-
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|122.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|114.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|51.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1510 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|32 FPS
|-
|Score
|5430
|12708
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 740
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|Snapdragon X70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350-AC
|SM8550-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
