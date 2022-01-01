Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 888 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1241K vs 827K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2995 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 201529 264139
GPU 313795 548684
Memory 141822 227638
UX 168090 193923
Total score 827758 1241503
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 251.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 122.9 words/s
Machine learning - 114.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 51.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1510 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Score 5430 12708

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2995 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 740
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350-AC SM8550-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 888 Plus, or ask any questions
