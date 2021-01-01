Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2995 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|179347
|GPU
|-
|270188
|Memory
|-
|98761
|UX
|-
|95818
|Total score
|-
|637093
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 Plus +13%
1152
1021
Multi-Core Score
3637
3447
|Image compression
|-
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|54.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|56.95 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|989.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 Plus and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2995 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1267 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
