Exynos 1280 vs Dimensity 900

Exynos 1280
VS
Dimensity 900
Exynos 1280
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 470K vs 406K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280
406403
Dimensity 900 +16%
470931
CPU 116214 127949
GPU 116279 126930
Memory 75097 103473
UX 100757 114523
Total score 406403 470931
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280
1876
Dimensity 900 +13%
2119
Image compression - 124.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 19.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 37.75 words/s
Machine learning - 33.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 19.25 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.28 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 650.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1280 +6%
2287
Dimensity 900
2161
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 13 FPS 12 FPS
Score 2287 2161

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8-A
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 48 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 MT6877
Official page Samsung Exynos 1280 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
Zzper 20 October 2022 16:13
Samsung probably didn't go for the Dimensity 900 for the A53 since MediaTek only provides support for their chips for a short time (afaik it's around 2 years) and instead made their own, less efficient chip to have control over the support for their phones. Or, y'know, it could be Samsung producing their own chip because it's cheaper.
Dickson 11 April 2022 13:13
Exynos 1280 is a good processor but the problem with Exynos processors, in general, is the poor processing of information sent to them. They tend to overheat and even sometimes hung out when encountering games and video editing programs. Second, their image processing of them is poor. Take a Samsung phone for USA coz they have snapdragon processor, compare it with the same make of Asia and global editions. The USA ones are cool with good photos and video while the glob ones have poor photos and videos.
Senn Lens YT 11 April 2022 03:19
Galaxy M53 will use Dimensity 900 while Galaxy A53 will use Exynos 1280. Both have very similar CPU and GPU specs despite they have a different designs from the outside and different hardware from the inside. 108 megapixels on Galaxy M53 while 64 megapixels on Galaxy A53. You'll get stereo speakers on Galaxy A53 while mono speakers on Galaxy M53. Also, it depends on the specs you actually wanted. Performance may vary on how you use the phones.
guest 08 April 2022 07:59
I have the new Samsung a53 and it is great. the Exynos 1280 is good but the game developers need to optimize the game for this chipset and we r ready to go
Messier83 01 April 2022 01:04
Here we go again Samsung Scamming people with its Overpriced Trash Exynos processors.
Mridul 31 March 2022 18:45
I think MediaTek Dimensity 900 is more powerful than Exynos 1280.
Zzz 30 March 2022 02:25
Dimensity 900 all the way, who would even choose 1280 ugh.
