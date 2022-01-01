Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|97691
|109312
|GPU
|125329
|101846
|Memory
|75554
|65178
|UX
|84878
|101836
|Total score
|383565
|378577
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +23%
732
595
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1280 +4%
1894
1816
|Image compression
|-
|95.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|515.7 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|10 FPS
|Score
|-
|1686
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|3
|Shading units
|48
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8825
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
