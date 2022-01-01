Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 765G – what's better?

Exynos 1280 vs Snapdragon 765G

Exynos 1280
VS
Snapdragon 765G
Exynos 1280
Snapdragon 765G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1280 (with Mali-G68 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1280
vs
Snapdragon 765G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1280 +1%
383565
Snapdragon 765G
378577
CPU 97691 109312
GPU 125329 101846
Memory 75554 65178
UX 84878 101836
Total score 383565 378577
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 95.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.3 words/s
Machine learning - 29.6 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.24 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 515.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 10 FPS
Score - 1686

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 67 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1280 and Snapdragon 765G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.3-A
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 Adreno 620
Architecture Valhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 4 3
Shading units 48 192
FLOPS - 700 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution - 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8825 SM7250-AB
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (70.6%)
5 (29.4%)
Total votes: 17

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 1080 vs Samsung Exynos 1280
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
4. MediaTek Dimensity 800U vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765G and Exynos 1280, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish