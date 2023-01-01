Exynos 1380 vs Exynos 1280
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
55
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
50
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 411K
- Announced 11-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|121943
|GPU
|-
|113634
|Memory
|-
|69031
|UX
|-
|103890
|Total score
|526277
|411747
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +6%
784
743
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +40%
2635
1879
|Image compression
|-
|116.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|33.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.97 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|556.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1280
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|4
|Shading units
|-
|48
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|S5E8825
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
Cast your vote
33 (84.6%)
6 (15.4%)
Total votes: 39