Exynos 1380 vs Exynos 1280 VS Exynos 1380 Exynos 1280 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 411K

Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 526K vs 411K Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 +28% 526277 Exynos 1280 411747 CPU - 121943 GPU - 113634 Memory - 69031 UX - 103890 Total score 526277 411747 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 +6% 784 Exynos 1280 743 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +40% 2635 Exynos 1280 1879 Image compression - 116.6 Mpixels/s Face detection - 13.5 images/s Speech recognition - 33.1 words/s Machine learning - 29.3 images/s Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s HTML 5 - 1.97 Mnodes/s SQLite - 556.4 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Exynos 1280 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Exynos 1280

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MP4 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 1000 MHz Execution units 5 4 Shading units - 48 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info Announced February 2023 March 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number - S5E8825 Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site