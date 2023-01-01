Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs A16 Bionic

Exynos 1380
VS
A16 Bionic
Exynos 1380
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 948K vs 516K
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380
516969
A16 Bionic +84%
948764
CPU 155921 248335
GPU 148262 394336
Memory 85150 153536
UX 126072 147260
Total score 516969 948764
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 1380
783
A16 Bionic +141%
1888
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380
2613
A16 Bionic +108%
5436
Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s
Machine learning - 117.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 1380
2820
A16 Bionic +249%
9847
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 16 FPS 58 FPS
Score 2820 9847

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 16 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Apple A16 GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 5 6
Shading units - 768
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 48MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2023 September 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number S5E8835 APL1W10
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple A14 Bionic vs Apple A16 Bionic
2. Google Tensor G2 vs Apple A16 Bionic
3. Apple A15 Bionic vs Apple A16 Bionic
4. MediaTek Dimensity 9200 vs Apple A16 Bionic
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Apple A16 Bionic
6. Google Tensor vs Samsung Exynos 1380
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Samsung Exynos 1380
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Samsung Exynos 1380
9. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 vs Samsung Exynos 1380
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 vs Samsung Exynos 1380
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский