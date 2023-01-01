Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 700 VS Exynos 1380 Dimensity 700 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 +55% 530055 Dimensity 700 340998 CPU - 97246 GPU - 82206 Memory - 70281 UX - 88538 Total score 530055 340998 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 +38% 780 Dimensity 700 564 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +51% 2623 Dimensity 700 1738 Image compression - 102.6 Mpixels/s Face detection - 15 images/s Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s Machine learning - 27.1 images/s Camera shooting - 14.4 images/s HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Dimensity 700 1102 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 6 FPS Score - 1102

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS

[Medium] Fortnite - 25 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 34 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 700

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 5 2 Shading units - 32 FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 November 2020 Class Mid range Mid range Model number S5E8835 MT6833V/ZA Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site