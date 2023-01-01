Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 920

Exynos 1380
VS
Dimensity 920
Exynos 1380
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 505K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 1380
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 1380 +5%
530055
Dimensity 920
505859
CPU - 137440
GPU - 139027
Memory - 96443
UX - 128980
Total score 530055 505859
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +14%
2623
Dimensity 920
2294

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2296

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 64 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 46 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 5 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8835 MT6877T
Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 920 and Exynos 1380, or ask any questions
