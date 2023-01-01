Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 920 VS Exynos 1380 Dimensity 920 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380 Announced 1-year and 7-months later

Announced 1-year and 7-months later Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm) Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 505K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 1380 +5% 530055 Dimensity 920 505859 CPU - 137440 GPU - 139027 Memory - 96443 UX - 128980 Total score 530055 505859 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 1380 780 Dimensity 920 +4% 811 Multi-Core Score Exynos 1380 +14% 2623 Dimensity 920 2294

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 1380 n/a Dimensity 920 2296 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2296

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 64 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 27 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS

[Medium] World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 46 FPS

[Medium] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 920

CPU Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2500 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache - 2 MB Process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers Transistor count - 12 billion TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 5 4 Shading units - 64 FLOPS 608 Gigaflops 684 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 3790 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced February 2023 August 2021 Class Mid range Mid range Model number S5E8835 MT6877T Official page Samsung Exynos 1380 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site