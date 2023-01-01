Exynos 1380 vs Dimensity 920
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 1380 (with Mali-G68 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 530K vs 505K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|137440
|GPU
|-
|139027
|Memory
|-
|96443
|UX
|-
|128980
|Total score
|530055
|505859
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
780
Dimensity 920 +4%
811
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 1380 +14%
2623
2294
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2296
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 1380 and Dimensity 920
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|608 Gigaflops
|684 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8835
|MT6877T
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
