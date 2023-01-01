Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 752K
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2900 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2100
752619
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +71%
1286593
CPU 202484 265523
GPU 285430 579772
Memory 123653 236450
UX 140161 199190
Total score 752619 1286593
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 168.4 Mpixels/s 251.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.5 images/s 46.2 images/s
Speech recognition 65.6 words/s 122.9 words/s
Machine learning 50.9 images/s 114.1 images/s
Camera shooting 31.1 images/s 51.7 images/s
HTML 5 3.39 Mnodes/s 5.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1010 Krows/s 1510 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Exynos 2100
5708
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +114%
12223
Stability 66% 64%
Graphics test 34 FPS 73 FPS
Score 5708 12223

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.81 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 8 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 740
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 854 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 14 -
Shading units 224 -
FLOPS 1575 Gigaflops 3481 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.2 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 64 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5300 Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7350 Mbps Up to 10000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9840 SM8550-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

