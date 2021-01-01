Exynos 2200 vs Exynos 2100
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP14). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
81
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
82
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
84
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 736K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|189103
|GPU
|-
|274155
|Memory
|-
|137436
|UX
|-
|131951
|Total score
|970047
|736169
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +2%
1108
1087
Multi-Core Score
3549
Exynos 2100 +2%
3635
|Image compression
|-
|170.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|26.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|64.15 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|51.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.21 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|970.15 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|66%
|Graphics test
|-
|32 FPS
|Score
|-
|5503
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Exynos 2100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|-
|2900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Mali-G78 MP14
|Architecture
|-
|Vallhall 2
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|760 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|14
|Shading units
|-
|224
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|s5e9925
|S5E9840
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|Samsung Exynos 2100 official site
Cast your vote
22 (71%)
9 (29%)
Total votes: 31