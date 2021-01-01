Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Exynos 2100 – what's better?

Exynos 2200 vs Exynos 2100

Exynos 2200
VS
Exynos 2100
Exynos 2200
Exynos 2100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP14). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~71%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 736K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2200
vs
Exynos 2100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200 +32%
970047
Exynos 2100
736169
CPU - 189103
GPU - 274155
Memory - 137436
UX - 131951
Total score 970047 736169
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 2200 +2%
1108
Exynos 2100
1087
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 2200
3549
Exynos 2100 +2%
3635
Image compression - 170.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 26.7 images/s
Speech recognition - 64.15 words/s
Machine learning - 51.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.21 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 970.15 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 32 FPS
Score - 5503

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Exynos 2100

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency - 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Mali-G78 MP14
Architecture - Vallhall 2
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 760 MHz
Execution units - 14
Shading units - 224
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 422 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 December 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number s5e9925 S5E9840
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Samsung Exynos 2100 official site

