Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 835

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 280K
  • Announced 4-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +182%
1109
Snapdragon 835
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +120%
3776
Snapdragon 835
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +138%
667464
Snapdragon 835
280211

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 540
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 710 MHz
Execution units 22 2
Shading units 352 256
FLOPS - 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Hexagon 682
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem - X16 LTE
4G support - LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 2100, or ask any questions
