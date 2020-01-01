Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
91
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
87
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 280K
- Announced 4-years and 2-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2450 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +182%
1109
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +120%
3776
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +138%
667464
280211
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP22
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Vallhall 2
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|22
|2
|Shading units
|352
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Ys
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|-
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|-
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
