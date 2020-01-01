Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP22 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 432K
  • Announced 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 2100 +48%
1109
Snapdragon 855
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 2100 +42%
3776
Snapdragon 855
2662
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 2100 +54%
667464
Snapdragon 855
432931

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP22 Adreno 640
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 585 MHz
Execution units 22 2
Shading units 352 384
FLOPS - 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Ys Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution - 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support - LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page - Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

