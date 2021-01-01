Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus – what's better?

Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 888 Plus

Exynos 2100
VS
Snapdragon 888 Plus
Exynos 2100
Snapdragon 888 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2100 (with Mali-G78 MP14 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 2100
vs
Snapdragon 888 Plus

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 198813 -
GPU 275313 -
Memory 123685 -
UX 87930 -
Total score 679693 -

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 170.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 64.15 words/s -
Machine learning 51.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 33.9 images/s -
HTML 5 3.21 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 970.15 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.995 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2995 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP14 Adreno 660
Architecture Vallhall 2 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 760 MHz -
Execution units 14 -
Shading units 224 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X60
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 June 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 2100 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus official site

