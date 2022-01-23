Samsung Exynos 2200
Samsung Exynos 2200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 18, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 0 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2400 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
85
Gaming Performance
82
Battery life
89
NanoReview Score
85
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Samsung Exynos 2200
961972
|Total score
|961972
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1106
Multi-Core Score
3502
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Exynos 2200 SoC with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Max size
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Model number
|s5e9925
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site