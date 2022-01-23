Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 2200: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 2200

Samsung Exynos 2200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on January 18, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 0 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2400 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
85
Gaming Performance
82
Battery life
89
NanoReview Score
85

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Samsung Exynos 2200
961972
Total score 961972


GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1106
Multi-Core Score
3502

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 2200 SoC with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Instruction set ARMv9-A
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920
GPU frequency 1300 MHz
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022
Class Flagship
Model number s5e9925
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site

Comments

Avatar
Bad 23 January 2022 14:25
This is too bad for a 2022 processor
+6 Reply
