Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Higher GPU frequency (~91%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 927K
- Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
- Announced 10-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|227100
|265523
|GPU
|383658
|579772
|Memory
|149592
|236450
|UX
|160666
|199190
|Total score
|927003
|1286593
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1155
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +29%
1490
Multi-Core Score
3588
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +39%
5003
|Image compression
|-
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|122.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|114.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|51.7 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1510 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|60%
|64%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|73 FPS
|Score
|6532
|12223
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 740
|Architecture
|RDNA 2
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|24
|-
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|3481 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|64 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5300
|Snapdragon X70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9925
|SM8550-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
