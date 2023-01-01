Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~91%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1286K vs 927K
  • Supports 25% higher memory bandwidth (64 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 2200
927003
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +39%
1286593
CPU 227100 265523
GPU 383658 579772
Memory 149592 236450
UX 160666 199190
Total score 927003 1286593
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 251.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.2 images/s
Speech recognition - 122.9 words/s
Machine learning - 114.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 51.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1510 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 60% 64%
Graphics test 39 FPS 73 FPS
Score 6532 12223

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.52 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 740
Architecture RDNA 2 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 1300 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 24 -
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS - 3481 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 64 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 240FPS 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5300 Snapdragon X70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7350 Mbps Up to 10000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2022 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9925 SM8550-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 2200 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There's also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy," which only differs by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock and a 39 MHz higher GPU clock, resulting in 3681 GFLOPS for the GPU. Generally, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

