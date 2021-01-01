Exynos 2200 vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 2200 (with Samsung Xclipse 920 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
82
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2200
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 970K vs 804K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|212299
|GPU
|-
|302110
|Memory
|-
|135341
|UX
|-
|150913
|Total score
|970047
|804264
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1108
Snapdragon 888 +2%
1129
Multi-Core Score
3549
Snapdragon 888 +4%
3696
|Image compression
|-
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|27.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|68.35 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|66.45 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1060 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|93%
|Graphics test
|-
|32 FPS
|Score
|-
|5373
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 0 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|-
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|-
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|1300 MHz
|840 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|-
|1720 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|s5e9925
|SM8350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 2200 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
Cast your vote
22 (55%)
18 (45%)
Total votes: 40