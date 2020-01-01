Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1 year later
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2730 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +3%
930
Kirin 9000
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990
2703
Kirin 9000 +19%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990
519547
Kirin 9000 +2%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 11 24
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2019 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
