Exynos 990 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
60
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
64
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 403K
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2730 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +37%
955
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +12%
2777
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +32%
532211
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|11
|10
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
Cast your vote
51 (53.7%)
44 (46.3%)
Total votes: 95