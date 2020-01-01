Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
76
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
77
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
81
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
- Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 360K
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +115%
955
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +59%
2777
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +48%
532211
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2730 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|11
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|1196 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|5500 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 422 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|October 2019
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 990 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
Cast your vote
26 (59.1%)
18 (40.9%)
Total votes: 44
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Samsung Exynos 990
- Samsung Exynos 9825 and Samsung Exynos 990
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 990
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845