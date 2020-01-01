Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

Exynos 990 vs Snapdragon 845

Exynos 990
Exynos 990
VS
Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 990 (with Mali-G77 MP11 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 990
  • Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 48%) AnTuTu 8 score – 532K vs 360K
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 990 +115%
955
Snapdragon 845
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 990 +59%
2777
Snapdragon 845
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 990 +48%
532211
Snapdragon 845
360535

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.73 GHz – Exynos M5
2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2730 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 630
Architecture Valhall Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 11 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 1196 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 5500 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 422 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced October 2019 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 990 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 990 or ask any questions
