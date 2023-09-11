Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T820
- Higher GPU frequency (~59%)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 531K vs 487K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|163415
|GPU
|-
|155279
|Memory
|-
|84153
|UX
|-
|129383
|Total score
|487962
|531442
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
646
Snapdragon 778G +19%
769
Multi-Core Score
2278
Snapdragon 778G +23%
2798
|Image compression
|-
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|41 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|36.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|34.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|988.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2462
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|384
|Total shaders
|256
|768
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|752.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7325
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
