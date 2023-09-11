Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 778G

Unisoc T820
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Unisoc T820
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T820
  • Higher GPU frequency (~59%)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2700 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Performs 73% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 531K vs 487K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T820
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820
487962
Snapdragon 778G +9%
531442
CPU - 163415
GPU - 155279
Memory - 84153
UX - 129383
Total score 487962 531442
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820
2278
Snapdragon 778G +23%
2798
Image compression - 175.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25 images/s
Speech recognition - 41 words/s
Machine learning - 36.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 34.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 988.8 Krows/s
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2462

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 5 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4 Adreno 642
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Adreno 600
GPU frequency 780 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 384
Total shaders 256 768
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops 752.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 3700 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7325
Official page Unisoc T820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (45.5%)
6 (54.5%)
Total votes: 11

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Unisoc T820, or ask any questions
Avatar
Techy3.0 (Mediatek) 11 September 2023 13:17
The Unisoc T820 is a bit par with the Dimensity 820 [7nm] 5-core GPU and the HiSilicon Kirin 820 [7nm] 6-core GPU. The only differences are the process node and CPU clock speed. the CPU architecture of the 778G can compete with this Unisoc chip (but it has newer A78 cores compared to overclocked A76 cores). meanwhile, the GPU side is on par with the Snapdragon-owned Adreno 619 which can be found in the Snapdragon 695.
+1 Reply
