Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 870 – what's better?

Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 870

Unisoc T820
VS
Snapdragon 870
Unisoc T820
Snapdragon 870

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T820
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 706K vs 487K
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2700 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc T820
vs
Snapdragon 870

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T820
487962
Snapdragon 870 +45%
706438
CPU - 185808
GPU - 241305
Memory - 122809
UX - 156883
Total score 487962 706438
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T820
646
Snapdragon 870 +55%
1000
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T820
2278
Snapdragon 870 +48%
3369
Image compression - 180.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25 images/s
Speech recognition - 55.6 words/s
Machine learning - 56.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 27 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.11 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 987.3 Krows/s
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 92%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Score - 4279

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 102 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 107 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 870

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10.3 billion
TDP - 6 W
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP4 Adreno 650
Architecture Valhall 1st gen Adreno 600
GPU frequency 780 MHz 670 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 512
Total shaders 256 1024
FLOPS 435.2 Gigaflops 1372.1 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3440 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Makalu IVY510 X55
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AC
Official page Unisoc T820 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 870 and Unisoc T820, or ask any questions
