Unisoc T820 vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc T820 (with Mali-G57 MP4 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
50
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T820
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~16%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 706K vs 487K
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2700 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|185808
|GPU
|-
|241305
|Memory
|-
|122809
|UX
|-
|156883
|Total score
|487962
|706438
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
646
Snapdragon 870 +55%
1000
Multi-Core Score
2278
Snapdragon 870 +48%
3369
|Image compression
|-
|180.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|55.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|56.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|27 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.11 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|987.3 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|92%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Score
|-
|4279
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T820 and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10.3 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP4
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Valhall 1st gen
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|780 MHz
|670 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|512
|Total shaders
|256
|1024
|FLOPS
|435.2 Gigaflops
|1372.1 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3440 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Makalu IVY510
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|Unisoc T820 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
