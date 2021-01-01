Tiger T610 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
46
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
57
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- Announced 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tiger T610
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 479K vs 177K
- Supports 144% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13 GB/s)
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|68033
|142027
|GPU
|33458
|144227
|Memory
|35470
|77986
|UX
|39886
|109693
|Total score
|177386
|479333
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Kirin 980 +97%
695
Multi-Core Score
1087
Kirin 980 +130%
2503
|Image compression
|-
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|32
|160
|FLOPS
|302 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|August 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
