Tiger T610 vs Kirin 980

Tiger T610
VS
Kirin 980
Tiger T610
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tiger T610
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 479K vs 177K
  • Supports 144% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 13 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
177386
Kirin 980 +170%
479333
CPU 68033 142027
GPU 33458 144227
Memory 35470 77986
UX 39886 109693
Total score 177386 479333
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610
353
Kirin 980 +97%
695
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610
1087
Kirin 980 +130%
2503
Image compression - 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.2 words/s
Machine learning - 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 32 160
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced June 2019 August 2018
Class Low end Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

