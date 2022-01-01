Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Tiger T612 vs Helio G95

Tiger T612
VS
Helio G95
Tiger T612
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 9 score – 342K vs 210K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2050 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612
210705
Helio G95 +62%
342113
CPU 67603 97880
GPU 22171 94911
Memory 61955 57098
UX 58129 90558
Total score 210705 342113
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612
350
Helio G95 +48%
519
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612
1341
Helio G95 +21%
1619
Image compression - 98 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.5 words/s
Machine learning - 26.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.7 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.93 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 500.3 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Score - 1478

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max size - 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2022 September 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6785V/CD
Official page - MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Tiger T612, or ask any questions
