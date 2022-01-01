AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
Ryzen 5 7600X +29%
1941
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14023
Ryzen 5 7600X +2%
14331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3261
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24520
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1472
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9407
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|April 13, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|24
