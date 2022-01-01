Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 5 7600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G vs Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600X and 5700G
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G
1503
Ryzen 5 7600X +29%
1941
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700G
14023
Ryzen 5 7600X +2%
14331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 7600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released April 13, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Raphael
Socket AM4 AM5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 47x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 10.7 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm
TDP 45-65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Ryzen 7 5700G?
