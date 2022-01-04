Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 5825U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U
18219
Ryzen 5 6600H +5%
19134
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U
6549
Ryzen 5 6600H +22%
8011
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U and Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Barcelo Rembrandt
Socket FP6 FP7
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

