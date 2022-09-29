AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs Ryzen 7 5700G VS AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AMD Ryzen 7 5700G We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700G and 7700X Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1484 points

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 5700G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released September 29, 2022 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Raphael Cezanne Socket AM5 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.4 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 45x 38x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 40MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors 6.57 billions 10.7 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 105 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units - 512 TMUs - 32 ROPs - 8 TGP - 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support - No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 24 24