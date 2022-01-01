AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +5%
1615
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +82%
26074
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46582
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +3%
1719
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +76%
18004
10235
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 3
|Model number
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
