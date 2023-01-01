Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 5 7640HS: what's better?

Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

Apple M1 Pro
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
Apple M1 Pro
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7640HS and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1519
Ryzen 5 7640HS +8%
1633
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +6%
12070
Ryzen 5 7640HS
11340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1755
Ryzen 5 7640HS +4%
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +5%
12385
Ryzen 5 7640HS
11781
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 760M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 10 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 43x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 33.7 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
TDP 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 760M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2800 MHz
Shading Units 2048 384
TMUs 128 24
ROPs 64 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7640HS
4.06 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 32 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700H and M1 Pro
2. Core i7 11800H and M1 Pro
3. Ryzen 7 6800H and M1 Pro
4. Core i5 1155G7 and M1 Pro
5. Core i7 1280P and M1 Pro
6. Core i7 13700H and Ryzen 5 7640HS
7. Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 5 7640HS
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS or Apple M1 Pro?
EnglishРусский