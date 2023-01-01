Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 4.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7640HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
55
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1519
Ryzen 5 7640HS +8%
1633
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +6%
12070
11340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21981
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1755
Ryzen 5 7640HS +4%
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +5%
12385
11781
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon 760M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|10
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|43x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP8
|TDP
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon 760M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|384
|TMUs
|128
|24
|ROPs
|64
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
