Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1510 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3031
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +17%
1763
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +77%
12505
7052
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Barcelo
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|2048
|512
|TMUs
|128
|32
|ROPs
|64
|8
|TGP
|30 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
