We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1510 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the M1 Pro – 25 vs 30 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12228
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 7 5825U
17794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +17%
1763
Ryzen 7 5825U
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro +77%
12505
Ryzen 7 5825U
7052
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Barcelo
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 10 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 20x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 2048 512
TMUs 128 32
ROPs 64 8
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version - 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

