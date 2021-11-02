Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Around 157.12 GB/s (330%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 30 vs 105 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1540
Ryzen 9 5900X +4%
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12346
Ryzen 9 5900X +68%
20777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
n/a
Ryzen 9 5900X
40198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +4%
1769
Ryzen 9 5900X
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12785
Ryzen 9 5900X +13%
14483

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 10 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 2048 -
TMUs 128 -
ROPs 64 -
TGP 30 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Apple M1 Pro?
Avatar
results are incorrect 02 November 2021 14:00
5900x gets 14075 in multicore
0 Reply
