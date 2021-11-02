Apple M1 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Around 157.12 GB/s (330%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 30 vs 105 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1540
Ryzen 9 5900X +4%
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12346
Ryzen 9 5900X +68%
20777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3502
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40198
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro +4%
1769
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12785
Ryzen 9 5900X +13%
14483
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|10
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|33.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|2048
|-
|TMUs
|128
|-
|ROPs
|64
|-
|TGP
|30 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
