We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7730U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7730U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1471 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +4%
1501
Ryzen 7 7730U
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7756
Ryzen 7 7730U +32%
10261
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +20%
1752
Ryzen 7 7730U
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +5%
7727
Ryzen 7 7730U
7372
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 20x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 16 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 14 W 15 W
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 1024 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 128 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7730U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR4X-4266 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Apple M1?
