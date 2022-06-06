Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +37%
1720
1259
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8674
Ryzen 7 5700U +4%
9008
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2 +72%
10577
6146
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Lucienne
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
