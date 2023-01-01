Intel Core i3 1115G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7-3.0 GHz Intel Core i3 1115G4 with 2-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 1063 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +18%
1319
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3138
Ryzen 5 7520U +45%
4548
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2654
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6147
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +20%
1262
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2526
Ryzen 5 7520U +57%
3974
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 22, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Model number
|i3-1115G4
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|2
|4
|Total Threads
|4
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17-30x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FT6
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|128
|TMUs
|24
|8
|ROPs
|12
|4
|Execution Units
|48
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|4
